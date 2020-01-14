The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Damian Lillard's Son Wins The Internet Over With Adorable Shooting Skills

Basketball News

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son – Damian Lillard Jr – wins over the internet with an adorable video of him playing basketball with his father.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son, Damian Lillard Jr., won over the internet with an adorable video of him playing basketball with his father. This was before the Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) at the Moda Center in Portland.

The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr. His tweet called the video 'the best on the internet' on Monday.

Also read | Damian Lillard draws inspiration from Dirk Nowitzki, hints at Trail Blazers loyalty

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son wins the internet over with his adorable shooting skills

Portland Trail Blazers tweeted multiple tweets about Damian's son. They even posted Damian Lillard's post-game interview where he talked about the game with his son in tow. They later shared a cute tweet about Dame Jr.'s quote from the video, saying that could not agree more with the toddler. 

Also read | Knicks vs Trail Blazers highlights, player ratings as Damian Lillard drops 31 points

NBA 2019-20: Damian Lillard gets a massive gold and diamond necklace made for his son Dame Jr.

Also read | Damian Lillard appreciates Carmelo Anthony, lauds his presence in Trail Blazers dugout

Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers highlights: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers to a 115-112 victory

Damian Lillard scored team-high 30 points and 9 assists for the Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers are at a 17-24 win-loss record and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings. Their next game is against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). 

Also read | Damian Lillard defends Clippers' load management of Kawhi Leonard amidst fan criticism

(Image courtesy: trailblazers Instagram)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
BJP SLAMS CONG'S RELIGIOUS SPIN
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT