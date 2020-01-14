Damian Lillard's Son Wins The Internet Over With Adorable Shooting Skills

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son, Damian Lillard Jr., won over the internet with an adorable video of him playing basketball with his father. This was before the Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST) at the Moda Center in Portland.

The Trail Blazers also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the Dame Jr. His tweet called the video 'the best on the internet' on Monday.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers Damian Lillard's son wins the internet over with his adorable shooting skills

“...and at guard...3 foot 1 from Portland, OR....wearing diapers.....DAMIAN LILLARD JR!” pic.twitter.com/XMZ05jEQqt — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2020

BTS photo of the best video on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/NhLo7WumCn — Bruce Ely (@bruceely) January 14, 2020

Could not agree more. pic.twitter.com/TEodQhgDQ1 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2020

Damian Lillard Jr gives his thoughts on tonight's thrilling win. pic.twitter.com/tUTpiIxKKa — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers tweeted multiple tweets about Damian's son. They even posted Damian Lillard's post-game interview where he talked about the game with his son in tow. They later shared a cute tweet about Dame Jr.'s quote from the video, saying that could not agree more with the toddler.

NBA 2019-20: Damian Lillard gets a massive gold and diamond necklace made for his son Dame Jr.

Charlotte Hornets vs Trail Blazers highlights: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers to a 115-112 victory

Damian Lillard scored team-high 30 points and 9 assists for the Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers are at a 17-24 win-loss record and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference standings. Their next game is against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

(Image courtesy: trailblazers Instagram)