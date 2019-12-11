Knicks Vs Trail Blazers Highlights, Player Ratings As Damian Lillard Drops 31 Points

Portland Trail Blazers defeated New York Knicks 115-87 on Tuesday, December 10 (Wednesday morning IST). The game was held at the Moda Center in Portland. For Trail Blazers, point guard Damian Lillard dropped 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, while Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony finished the game with 16 points for the Trail Blazers

For New York Knicks, Julius Randle top scored with 15 points to his name. Marcus Morris scored 10 points. Allonzo Trier chipped in with 13 points from the bench, while Mitchell Robinson scored 14 points coming from the bench.

NBA: Knicks vs Trail Blazers highlights

Final 📊



Dame: 31p/6a/2r

Hassan: 17p/15r/5b/2a

Ant: 16p/5r/3a

Melo: 16p/4r/2s

CJ: 13p/4r/3a

Nas: 6p/4a/2r

Mario: 5p/10r

Baze: 4p/3r

Jaylen: 4p/2r

Anthony: 3p/2r

Skal: 6r

Gary: 3r — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 11, 2019

Damian Lillard's 3 pointer put the Trail Blazers up 32-22 at the end of the Q1. Damian Lillard had scored 17 points in that opening period. Portland led by as many as 21 points at halftime and were up 60-41 following 25 point half from Lillard.

The Knicks were having a poor outing from outside the arc, scoring 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half and 7 of 38 for the game.

Felt the home court love tonight.#RipCity pic.twitter.com/2x6S9OUhZa — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 11, 2019

NBA: Knicks vs Trail Blazers player ratings

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard 9/10

CJ McCollum 6/10

Kent Bazemore 3/10

Carmelo Anthony 6/10

Hassan Whiteside 7/10

Anfernee Simons 6/10

New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina 3/10

RJ Barrett 3/10

Marcus Morris 5/10

Julius Randle 8/10

Mitchell Robinson 7/10

Allonzo Trier 7/10

Bobby Portis 6/10

New York Knicks will next face Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday night while Portland Trail Blazers will face Denver Nuggets on Thursday.