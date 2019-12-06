Damian Lillard Draws Inspiration From Dirk Nowitzki, Hints At Trail Blazers Loyalty

Damian Lillard has played for the Portland Trail Blazers since 2012. While many preferred to swap franchises in search of championships, Lillard maintains that he would rather spend his entire career with the Trail Blazers, citing Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki as an inspiration.

Damian Lillard speaks on his love for the Trail Blazers

During an interview with ESPN, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said that like other players are doing what is best for their careers by changing teams, he’s staying with the Trail Blazers because his heart lies with Portland. Lillard admitted his desire to remain with the Trail Blazers as long as possible citing Dirk Nowitzki's spell with the Dallas Mavericks as an example.

Dirk Nowitzki - Inspiring Lilliard

Dirk Nowitzki, the 7 ft German played his entire NBA career with the Mavericks having joined them in 1998. After coming agonisingly close to winning the NBA championship in 2006, Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the NBA championship in 2011.

Damian Lillard admitted that he wants to repeat a similar feat with the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard wants to make a name for himself as the player having allegiance to only the city of Portland. Having been with the Trail Blazers since 2012, Lillard has averaged 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in his career. This season he has been dropping better numbers registering 26.6 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony leading the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have seen an upturn of fortunes in recent weeks winning four of their last five games. Carmelo Anthony's resurgence has propelled the Trail Blazers to 9th in the Western Conference with 9-13 (win-loss) record. Damian Lillard scored 24 points on Wednesday night to help his side beat the Sacramento Kings 127-116.

In the 100 minutes that Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard have shared the court, Portland has posted an offensive rating of 122.1 and a net rating of plus-15.4.



