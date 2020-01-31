NBA All-Star 2020 Reserves Rosters Announced, Warriors Miss Out For 1st Time Since 2012

The NBA All-Star 2020 game is scheduled to be held on February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST). On Thursday, January 30, the NBA announced that a new NBA All-Star 2020 format will be introduced along with the names of the NBA All-Star reserves. As per the NBA’s statement, the NBA All-Star 2020 game format has been altered to increase the level of competition and provide the audience with more excitement. This format would also make every quarter result help with the charity. Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the East Conference, while Lakers LeBron James is leading the West.

NBA All-Star 2020 player pool

#TeamGiannis x #TeamLeBron



Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the #NBAAllStar player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show.



Thursday Feb. 6, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Qk5gcisvam — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

NBA All-Star reserves: Western Conference

NBA All-Star reserves: Eastern Conference

NBA All-Star 2020 reserves snubs: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jaylen Brown left out

Though the NBA All-Star 2020 announced their reserve pool, many were unhappy over the selection. Players like Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan were left out, which caused fans along with players like Lou Williams and Trae Young to question the NBA All-Star 2020 selection process. Devin Booker has been leading his team to victories with a 27.1 PPG average. Celtics Jaylen Brown was also left out of the NBA All-Star 2020 reserves pool.

D Book should’ve gotten in....🤦🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 30, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020: Golden State Warriors miss out for the first time since 2012

NBA All-Star reserves pool did not include any player from the Warriors. With a 10-39 win-loss record, the Warriors are currently at the bottom of the league. D'Angelo Russell, who is averaging at 24 points per game, is currently the Warriors top scorer. Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined after four games due to a broken hand, follows with a 20 point average.

