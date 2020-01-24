NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James, Giannis Headline West And East Rosters; Starters Revealed

NBA All-Star 2020 voting has ended, with Lakers star LeBron James and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the lists for their respective conferences. This will be the second year both Giannis and James will be NBA All-Star game captains. Captains and starters for both conferences were revealed on TNT's NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) ahead of the LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets game.

NBA All-Star 2020 Game captains and starters

Western Conference NBA All-Star 2020 team

Captain

Los Angeles Lakers – LeBron James

NBA All-Star Starters

Dallas Mavericks – Luka Doncic

Houston Rockets – James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers – Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers – Kawhi Leonard

Eastern Conference NBA All-Star 2020 team

Captain

Milwaukee Bucks – Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA All-Star Starters

Atlanta Hawks – Trae Young

Boston Celtics – Kemba Walker

Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors – Pascal Siakam

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, this year's NBA MVP candidates have also made the starting line-up. The NBA All-Star 2020 format will be different from the old format. The league has opted for a pick-up style format where the two captains will choose the teams from a pre-selected list of NBA players. This NBA All-Star format has been followed since the 2017-18 season. LeBron James, along with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, were the captains that year.

The two players who lead the conferences are chosen as the captains of the NBA All-Star team. The other players are selected through a combination of votes from fans, current players and media representatives. Fan votes get 50 per cent weightage, while the other half gets divided between media and players. Two guards and three frontcourt players must be included in each team.

NBA head coaches choose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements and other wildcards if required. The All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. All-Star Starters are selected during Round 1 and reserves are chosen during Round 2. LeBron James, as the overall vote leader, will start choosing the All-Star starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo will choose the first reserve.

NBA All-Star 2020 upcoming schedule

NBA All-Star 2020 reserves announced – January 30

Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14

3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15

NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST)

