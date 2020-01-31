Jayson Tatum Celebrates NBA All-Star 2020 Selection With Son Deuce After Celtics Win

The NBA All-Star 2020 reserve list was released on Thursday. Boston Celtic star Jayson Tatum deservedly earned his first selection as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker will be the two Celtics players who will be heading to Chicago for the All-Star game.

Jayson Tatum shares his thoughts on NBA All-Star selection

Jayson Tatum reacted to the news of being named an All-Star reserve.

Jayson Tatum has been starring all season for the Celtics, who are third in the Western Conference standings with a 32-15 (win-loss) record. Playing only his third season in the NBA, Tatum is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season. Tatum has been equally impressive in defence, registering 1.4 steals per game.

Tatum learnt of his selection for the All-Star game before the Celtics faced Golden State Warriors on Thursday night (Friday IST). The forward brought his A-game against the Warriors, helping them to a 119-104 win. Speaking to the media after the game, Tatum admitted that he was actually surprised to learn about his inclusion in the NBA All-Star 2020 reserves list. Tatum added that he wanted to cry, but controlled his emotions ahead of the tough game.

Warriors vs Celtics highlights

NBA All-Star 2020: Jayson Tatum son Deuce shares a moment with his father

While Jayson Tatum was all thankful for his selection after the game, the 21-year-old let loose while celebrating his 15-month-old son Jayson Tatum Jr, affectionately known as 'Deuce'. NBA shared the footage from the Celtics locker room when Deuce surprised Tatum and shared an adorable moment with his father.

NBA All-Star 2020: Team Giannis and Team LeBron set for an exciting clash





Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the NBA All-Star player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show.



The NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 16 (February 17 IST) at United Center, Chicago

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on February 16 (February 17 IST) at United Center, Chicago

