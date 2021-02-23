Damian Lillard's Passion For Boxing Has Also Helped His On-court Prowess

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard can play basketball, write songs, rap and box. The 30-year-old's love for boxing is well known, especially as he constantly uploads training videos about the same. Over the years, Damian Lillard's workout and training routine has grown, apparently also benefitting his time on the court.

Damian Lillard boxing and training routine

"Damian Lillard is not a basketball player," trainer Cem Eren said while talking to ESPN. "He's a fighter who plays professional basketball". Lillard, who has been training, has seldom taken anything lightly — including his boxing. What started as using a heavy-bag at home to blow off some steam, has turned into intense workouts.

"I was in there every day, literally like a fighter," he told ESPN, having increased the workouts due to the hiatus last season. "I've got boxing shoes and all that, trunks — I've got everything". He led the team to their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, following which he resumed the workout after going home.

Per reports, Lillard's training starts early at 7:00 AM with some lifting and conditioning. Later, he puts on his gloves, going through eight to ten three-minute rounds. As per ESPN's report, Lillard works on his jabs, combination punches while moving his feet and working with different angles. The Trail Blazers star, aware that he cannot risk injury, works on counterpunches and other ways to transfer power into his shots.

"I feel like my legs are a lot stronger because I train in the ring so much," he said, adding that his legs do not wear out as fast. Lillard feels he is also shooting the ball more easily, probably as his shoulders are broader now. "I'm stronger up top because this is hard to do. It's hard to keep your hands up, and you feel it. I feel like in small ways like that, it's probably played a part".

His trainer also spoke about Lillard challenging himself, describing his ability to work as "second to none".

Damian Lillard 2021 stats

Damian Lillard was snubbed from being an All-Star starter



29.8 PPG

4.4 RPG

7.7 APG

45% FG

93% FT

38% 3P



Blazers are the 4th seed with CJ & Nurkic missing more than half the season, this man deserves more credit pic.twitter.com/WsCbcZemNX — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) February 19, 2021

Snubbed an NBA All-Star starter spot, Lillard is currently averaging 29.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 38% from the three-point range.

Trail Blazers win-loss record

The Trail Blazers are currently seeded fifth in the Western Conference with an 18-12 (win-loss) record. While the Utah Jazz lead the table, the Phoenix Suns are placed fourth with a 20-10 record. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked sixth with 16 wins and 11 losses.

Damian Lillard rap career

Going with the Dame D.O.L.L.A. (Different On Levels the Lord Allows), Lillard has been rapping for years. He released his first full-length single in 2015 on SoundCloud. His debut album, The Letter O, came out in 2016. Since then, he has released Confirmed, Big D.O.L.L.A. He also runs his own record label called Front Page Music.

