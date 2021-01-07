Draymond Green Trade: Damian Lillard ‘campaigned’ To Sign Warriors’ Star At Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors' dynasty came to an abrupt end last season after five straight NBA Final appearances and three championships. After Steph Curry broke his hand, Klay Thompson was ruled out with a torn ACL and Kevin Durant departed for Brooklyn, the Warriors were content to effectively scrap the 2019-20 NBA season and rival teams hoped to benefit from their fall by scrapping on some of their key players. According to recent reports, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had been lobbying his team to trade for Warriors' Draymond Green for a few years.

Draymond Green trade: Lilland 'campaigned' the Blazers to trade for Warriors star

A recent report from Sam Amick on his podcast on The Athletic NBA Show indicated that not only have the Portland Trail Blazers circled the water on Green in the past, but franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard has specifically lobbied for such a deal. Amick said, "If we were handicapping Draymond trade destinations if the Warriors decided to blow it up…that’s the one. Damian and his group have for the last couple of years been campaigning for that". Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are good friends off the court and the former was seemingly eager to play with the Warriors veteran at Portland.

It is believed that Lillard began campaigning for Green soon after the Warrirors' decline because there was almost no way that the Golden State would have considered offloading the forward during their Championship runs. The Warriors' run to five straight NBA Finals might have been the most taxing on Green, who was tasked with defending the opposing center on most nights.

ln 2019, reports also suggested that Green might be put onto the trade market if the Warriors’ fortunes worsened. However, the three-time NBA champion signed a contract extension later that year in August and is now set to remain with the Warriors until the 2023-24 season, when he has a player option for $27.6 million.

Draymond Green stats with Warriors this season

The Warriors are now 2-2 since Green made his debut this season. Although his stats may not be that impressive, the 30-year-old's communication, intensity, leadership and connection with Steph Curry have helped the Warriors to rediscover their form after a poor start. He is currently averaging 2.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season but those stats are likely to improve as the season progresses.

Image Credits - Trail Blazers, Warriors Instagram