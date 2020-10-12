Danny Green And His Fiancée Received Death Threats After Lakers' Game 5 Loss To Heat

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green revealed that he and his fiancée, Blair Bashen, received death threats on social media after he missed a clutch three-pointer in the Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat. The former Toronto Raptors star was slammed on social media as many blamed him for the Lakers' 111-108 loss to the Heat, which allowed Miami to force a Game 6.

During the pre-game media session on Sunday, Danny Green revealed he was more worried about Blair Bashen, a former Purdue volleyball player, receiving death threats post Friday's loss to Miami. Speaking to ESPN, Green said: "I had to ask, 'Are you getting death threats?' And she said, 'Yeah, you are too,' and I was like, I don't know because I don't really pay attention or care."

Mark Jackson says he's "embarrassed" for Laker fans who sent Danny Green and his fiancé death threats over Green's missed shot, noting "we're better than that as a people. It's just basketball."

Jeff Van Gundy: "I'm not sure we are better than that." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 11, 2020

Also Read | Jimmy Butler 2nd Player In History To Lead His Team In Every Major Stat In NBA Finals

Lakers vs Heat: Danny Green highlights

Playing his 11th season in the NBA, Green said he is now accustomed to receiving backlash from fans after a poor show on the court. The 33-year-old, however, remained adamant that it does not faze him as he has learnt to ignore the social media hate. The former Raptors star said his team is confident that he can get through this rough patch and that his role remains important on the Lakers' roster. "And if they're still confident in me and still encouraged and still believe in me and believe in us, that's all that matters to me: that we can get this thing done."

The Lakers made a late comeback on Friday, snatching the lead during the dying minutes of the game. With the game pretty much in balance - the Heat leading by one - Danny Green missed a wide-open three-pointer after LeBron James found him with a quick-play backpass. The resultant rebound was won by Markieff Morris, who ended up throwing the ball out of play while trying to find Anthony Davis. Green's miss ended up costing the Lakers the game as Tyler Herro scored two late free throws to seal the win for Miami.

Also Read | Snoop Dogg Badly Trolls Danny Green For Missing Clutch 3 In Lakers' Game 5 Loss To Heat

Green, who subbed in the game with just over 16 seconds left in the final quarter, said he failed to realise that he had more time to take the shot than he anticipated. He ended up rushing his shot which resulted in him being a bit off balance. "If I could get that play back again, I'd give anything to get that shot back again. Trust me."

Fortunately for Danny Green, his Game 5 miss did not end up costing the Lakers as they clinched the NBA championship in Game 6. The Lakers scored a dominant 106-93 win to claim their record-equalling 17th NBA title on Sunday. LeBron James starred for his side as he posted 28 points and added 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Anthony Davis contributed with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

Also Read | Lakers Didn't Like Calls, But NBA Says They Were Right Ones

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Played All But 48 Seconds In Heat's Stunning Game 5 Win Over Lakers

(Image Credits: Danny Green Instagram)