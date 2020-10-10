Jimmy Butler 2nd Player In History To Lead His Team In Every Major Stat In NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler's performance has been nothing sort of spectacular during the 2020 NBA Finals. Facing a daunting task of stepping on the court against LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat star has been on fine form as he propelled his side to a dramatic Game 5 win on Friday night, thereby forcing a Game 6.

Jimmy Butler posts incredible feat with Game 5 show

On Friday, Butler notched up his second triple-double of the NBA Finals, scoring 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Heat scored a 111-108 win over the Lakers. Furthermore, Butler achieved the stats while missing just 48 seconds of play in Game 5. And despite clearly exhausted during the final stages of the game, the 31-year-old scored two crucial free throws that tipped the game in Miami's favour with just over 16 seconds left in the clock.

Jimmy Butler is the 1st player in NBA Finals history to record 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 5+ steals. He is just the 2nd player to reach those numbers in NBA playoffs history: Gary Payton 35 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 6 steals in May 2000 (First Round). pic.twitter.com/j3bdzQeK8P — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Also Read | Heat Force Game 6, Top Lakers To Stave Off Elimination

With yet another stellar show in Game 5, Jimmy Butler further highlighted his importance for the Miami Heat. In fact, Butler is leading his teams in every major statistics - points (29.0), rebounds (8.6), assists (10.2), steals (2.6) and blocks (0.8) - in the NBA Finals. The 31-year-old is only the second player in NBA history to achieve the feat after LeBron James did so in 2016 when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first and only championship. Ironically, LeBron James and his Lakers are the only ones standing between Jimmy Butler and his career first NBA championship.

The only players in history to record multiple 30-point triple doubles in an NBA Finals:



• LeBron James (2015)

• Jimmy Butler (2020) pic.twitter.com/p09GgONRrT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 10, 2020

Also Read | Snoop Dogg Badly Trolls Danny Green For Missing Clutch 3 In Lakers' Game 5 Loss To Heat

Lakers vs Heat Game 5 highlights

In addition to Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson had a great outing. The 26-year-old scored 26 points, including a late three-pointer for Miami. He also added five rebounds and two assists. LeBron James had another stellar show, scoring 40 points and adding 13 rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Davis finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists under his name.

Also Read | Delonte West Takes First Steps To Recovery, Mark Cuban Shares Positive Update

Jimmy Butler postgame interview

Jimmy Butler told ESPN during the postgame interview that the Heat had a "little luck" after Danny Green missed the late three pointer that could have tied the game for the Lakers. The 31-year-old was, however, adamant that his side deserved to come out on top on Friday after the shift the put on the court. "I left it all out on the floor along with my guys," Butler said. "And that's how we're gonna have to play from here on out. Like I always say: It's win or win for us," he said.

"We just played hard... shared the ball like we always do, and kept with it."@JimmyButler after putting up 35 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST in the @MiamiHEAT Game 5 win! #NBAFinals



Game 6: Sunday at 7:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/P9ZApg0eOS — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2020

Lakers still hold a 3-2 advantage in the NBA Finals series. The two teams will meet again on Sunday, October 11, for Game 6.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Played All But 48 Seconds In Heat's Stunning Game 5 Win Over Lakers

(Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter)