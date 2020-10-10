Snoop Dogg Badly Trolls Danny Green For Missing Clutch 3 In Lakers' Game 5 Loss To Heat

Things could have gone differently for the Los Angeles Lakers had Danny Green scored his late three-pointer to get his side back on level terms with Miami Heat. The Lakers could have forced overtime or potentially could have even clinched the NBA championship in Game 5. Instead, LeBron James and co. will have to be at their best again on Sunday as Heat dramatically managed to force Game 6 with a crucial 111-108 win on Friday night.

Lakers vs Heat Game 5: Jimmy Butler triple-double leads Heat to a dramatic win

Despite leading the Lakers for much of Game 5, the Heat quickly found themselves on the brink of exit after the Lakers made a flying start to Q4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put the Lakers up 97-76 - their first lead since Q1 with a fine three-pointer with just over six minutes left. Miami Heat took the crucial lead after Tyler Herro converted his free throws to hand his side a three-point advantage with just seconds left on the clock.

With mere seconds left to play in the final quarter, Danny Green had the chance to put his side in the driving seat, but the 33-year-old ended up botching his three-pointer without any pressure from a Heat player. The resulting rebound was thrown out of play by Markieff Morris, sealing Lakers' fate in Game 5. The Heat managed to hold on to their slender lead to score their second win of the NBA Finals. The Lakers lead the NBA Finals series 3-2.

Unsurprisingly, Danny Green was once against the subject of social media bashing after yet another poor performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Longtime Lakers fan and rapper Snoop Dogg was overly critical of the 33-year-old as he went on a social media rant, claiming the player needs to stay in the gym all night practising his three-pointers.

After calling out the former Toronto Raptors star via his Instagram stories, Snoop went on to brutally troll the forward via one of his IG posts. The Grammy-winning rapper wrote in the caption: "If he shot Tupac, he would be alive today."

Snoop Dogg previously slammed Danny Green for a similarly poor showing in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. During Lakers' 93-100 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers, Green was guilty of missing several three-pointers, which left Snoop furious with the player. The rapper roasted Green for his poor performances, sharing an edited picture of the Lakers star with the words: "How Many More F***ing Threes Am I Going to Miss" printed on his back.

Social media trolls Danny Green after missing three-pointer during Game 5

