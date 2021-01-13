Danny Green Has Perfect Response For Heckler Calling Out His 0-of-9 Shooting Loudly: WATCH

A day after going 0-of-9 from the field, Danny Green dropped career-high nine threes. Green scored a total of 29 points for the Philadelphia 76ers, earning their team a 137-134 OT victory against the Miami Heat. The 33-year-old was apparently called out by a fan for shooting low, after which he went on to shoot a career-high.

Danny Green makes career-high nine threes

“He just has ultimate confidence,” said head coach Doc Rivers while speaking about Green. He shot 21 three-points, making nine of them. As per Rivers, "19 of them were great shots". Green also added 10 rebounds and 6 assists to his stat line, shooting just one more field goal.

Fans reacted to the career-high, most speaking of how he took the heckler's words to hear. As he went 0-of-9 against the Hawks, a fan called him out. "I have 3 rings," Green said in response. Some fans were not impressed with Green's career-high, pointing out the forward's inconsistency. "Don't matter he only has 1 real ring," wrote one user, responding to Green speaking of his NBA titles.

Heckler calls out Danny Green shooting after 0-of-9 night vs Atlanta Hawks

Fans react to Danny Green career-high 3s

Highlights: Heat vs 76ers live score

Joel Embiid made 45 points and 16 rebounds against the Heat, leading the 76ers to their victory – which was brought Dakota Mathias' (only) three-pointer with 26.1 seconds left in overtime. "I've got a goal. I want to win the championship and I can't do it alone," Embiid, speaking of his teammates after the game.

Green had 29 points, and Mike Scotts had 16 points. For the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro posted 34 points. Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent made 26 and 24 points each.

