Danny Green's Power Rangers Pendant Features 48 Carats Of Green, White And Black Diamonds

NBA star Danny Green signed for the Philadelphia 76ers in the off-season, involved in a deal for Dennis Schroder for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 33-year-old celebrated his new destination, as well as his recent championship win, by purchasing a new diamond-encrusted pendant. The new piece shows off his love for the Power Rangers.

Danny Green purchases encrusted Power Rangers pendant to celebrate 76ers trade

Danny Green is a huge fan of the Power Rangers, and the 33-year-old's Power Rangers pendant is the stuff of beauty. According to TMZ, the pendant is in the shape of the Green Ranger's head and features green diamonds. The report states that there are 48 carats of black, green and white VVS diamonds, which designer Leo Frost used to create a unique design. Frost also added in another 14 carats of white gold. The designer also revealed why Green opted for Tommy, AKA the Green Ranger.

The designer states that his name is the obvious connection, and the NBA star even uses the name in his Instagram handle GreenRanger14. Additionally, Frost said that "whatever team he ends up on, he ends up balling out. That's what the Green Ranger did on Power Rangers". Green entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers but spent much of the early portion of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. Green was part of the Spurs outfit that lifted the NBA title in 2013-14, marking the first championship of his career.

Danny Green remained with the Spurs until the end of 2017-18 when the team sent him and Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Pöltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick. Green then added a second ring to his collection, helping the Raptors win the title. Green's success continued in 2019-20 with a third NBA title, this time with LeBron James and the Lakers. Green is not the only high-profile star to seek out Frost in order to improve his collection. Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson also did so midway through a record-breaking season purchasing an insane diamond jet pendant.

Danny Green net worth: Danny Green salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danny Green currently has a net worth of $12 million. According to Spotrac, the 33-year-old earned a whopping $42,150,036 during his nine seasons at the Spurs. He earned $10,000,000 with the Toronto Raptors, with a further $13,719,512 earned from his stay in Los Angeles. Danny Green is set to earn $15,365,854 in his first year with the 76ers, taking his total career earnings, set at a staggering $81,692,990 from 12 NBA seasons.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)