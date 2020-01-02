Lakers Trade Rumours: Darren Collison Might Re-enter NBA By Joining The Lakers

Last offseason, NBA's veteran guard Darren Collison retired and decided to focus on his faith. However, recent NBA reports claim that Darren Collison might return to the NBA after the 2019-20 season. NBA trade rumours indicate that the Los Angeles Lakers might be a preferred destination for the player.

Lakers Trade Rumours: Los Angeles Lakers might be a 'preferred destination' for Darren Collison

Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Darren Collison was the No. 21 overall NBA Draft pick in 2009. He averaged 12.5 points and 5 assists in his career while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range. According to NBA reports, Collison will compete for the point guard position if he joins the Lakers. After the Lakers' recent loss to the LA Clippers on Christmas, reports suggested that Lakers might need a guard to bag the NBA Championship.

NBA Trade Rumours: Other rumours surrounding the LA Lakers

As per NBA reports, Kyle Kuzma might be traded by the Lakers before the February trade deadline. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka is reportedly interested in upgrading the roster further despite the team's overall success this season. Kyle Kuzma was supposed to be the third big player for the Lakers after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Pelinka wants to trade Kuzma for a bigger player. Kuzma scored 25 points during the Lakers' Christmas Day loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. The points, however, are not enough for Pelinka as the Lakers currently need a consistent third scorer, who assists well and has a good 3-point percentage. Other rumours suggest that Anthony Davis' future with the Lakers might not be certain.

