Darren Collison Quashes NBA Comeback Despite Lakers And Clippers Courting Him

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Darren Collison was being persuaded by the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. However, he recently revealed that he will not be returning to the NBA.

Darren Collison

Darren Collison was being persuaded by the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. However, he recently revealed that he will not be returning to the NBA. Darren Collison retired in June 2019 after a 10-year NBA career.

Also read | Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Gurudwara conducts prayers in Lakers legend's iconic jersey

NBA return for Darren Collison not on the cards

Though Darren Collison retired, the Lakers and Clippers were actively pursuing the guard, hoping that he might change his mind and join their rosters. However, according to ESPN, Collison turned down both the teams. As per the reports, Darren Collison informed them that the timing is not right for him.

Darren Collison return: Why were the Lakers and Clippers pursuing Collison?

The Lakers were apparently looking to fill their point guard position with Collison after their Christmas loss against the Clippers. Clippers, on the other hand, wanted Darren Collison as they waived Isiah Thomas and were looking to make their bench stronger while keeping Collison away from the Lakers. 

Also read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Darren Collison might re-enter NBA by joining the Lakers

After he retired, Darren Collison had stated that though he loves basketball and NBA, his family and faith are more important to him. He was one of the Jehovah's Witnesses and stated that his faith meant everything to him. According to Collison, he received joy from volunteering and participating in worldwide ministry, which he would like to continue. Darren Collison, who was the No. 21 overall NBA Draft pick in 2009, averaged at 12.5 points and 5 assists per game. He played for the Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range. 

Also read | LeBron James recreates Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's classic dunk: Watch

Also read | LeBron James scores 22 points, Lakers beat Warriors 125-120

