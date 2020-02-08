The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LeBron James Recreates Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Classic Dunk: Watch

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave the fans a moment to savour when he registered two powerful dunks vs Rockets. Fans found similarities to Kobe Bryant.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James put on a show on Thursday night (Friday IST) at the Staples Center. Despite his side succumbing to their 12th defeat of the campaign to Houston Rockets, LeBron James gave the fans a moment to savour when he registered two powerful dunks in the span of just three minutes.

Also Read | The King’s Speech: LeBron James’ Words Salve Hurting Lakers after Kobe Bryant death

James is in his 17th season in the NBA. However, the 35-year-old stunned fans with his immaculate dunking skills. Eagle-eyed fans quickly took to social media to compare his latest dunk to Kobe Bryant's classic reverse dunk. 

Rockets vs Lakers: LeBron James dunk reminds fans of Kobe Bryant

During the third quarter of the game, Lakers launched a quick counter on Rockets, resulting in LeBron James running free towards the basket. The 35-year-old received the ball before unleashing a huge leap and finishing it off in style with a flamboyant reverse dunk. While fans remained stunned for a while, many started suggesting if James paid homage to the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Lakers shared a video on social media showcasing both the signature dunks side by side. You can watch it here:

LeBron James finished the game with 18 points and a whopping 15 assists. Anthony Davis registered 32 points and 13 rebounds. However, a stellar performance from Rockets star Russell Westbrook meant that Houston came out on top at the Staples Center. 

Also Read | LeBron James Gives Emotional Speech To Honour Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, Watch Video

Kobe Bryant death: Tributes follow

Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash, was honoured by the Lakers before their game against Portland Trail Blazers on February 1. LeBron James also delivered an emotional speech during the tribute. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Round-up: LeBron James Goes All Out With Western Conference Stars

Watch: LeBron James' heartfelt speech 

Also Read | LeBron James Rolls Back The Years With Stunning Reverse Dunk During Rockets Vs Lakers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TIWARI: 'ALL EXIT POLLS WILL FAIL'
MANISH SISODIA PROJECTED TO WIN
DELHI EXIT POLLS (OKHLA)
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
CONG RULES OUT AAP OR BJP GOVT