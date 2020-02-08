LeBron James Recreates Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Classic Dunk: Watch

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James put on a show on Thursday night (Friday IST) at the Staples Center. Despite his side succumbing to their 12th defeat of the campaign to Houston Rockets, LeBron James gave the fans a moment to savour when he registered two powerful dunks in the span of just three minutes.

James is in his 17th season in the NBA. However, the 35-year-old stunned fans with his immaculate dunking skills. Eagle-eyed fans quickly took to social media to compare his latest dunk to Kobe Bryant's classic reverse dunk.

Rockets vs Lakers: LeBron James dunk reminds fans of Kobe Bryant

During the third quarter of the game, Lakers launched a quick counter on Rockets, resulting in LeBron James running free towards the basket. The 35-year-old received the ball before unleashing a huge leap and finishing it off in style with a flamboyant reverse dunk. While fans remained stunned for a while, many started suggesting if James paid homage to the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Lakers shared a video on social media showcasing both the signature dunks side by side. You can watch it here:

Same arena. Same basket. Same dunk. 19 years apart. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fj7HRmqv3c — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2020

LeBron James finished the game with 18 points and a whopping 15 assists. Anthony Davis registered 32 points and 13 rebounds. However, a stellar performance from Rockets star Russell Westbrook meant that Houston came out on top at the Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant death: Tributes follow

Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash, was honoured by the Lakers before their game against Portland Trail Blazers on February 1. LeBron James also delivered an emotional speech during the tribute.

Watch: LeBron James' heartfelt speech

“So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba Out,’ but in the words of us, ‘Not forgotten.’ Live on, brother.”@KingJames delivers a heartfelt speech about his friend Kobe Bryant during the Lakers' pre-game ceremony. 💜💛



(🎥: @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/VIXjq0PBoZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 1, 2020

