James Harden Fined Massive $50,000 For Breaching NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Rockets star James Harden has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since demanding a trade away from Houston this offseason. The Beard had infamously missed the franchise's first training session earlier this month, having allegedly being spotted at a strip club in Las Vegas. Now a renewed video of the 31-year-old partying maskless has emerged online, with the NBA slapping a fine of a whopping $50,000 on him for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

James Harden strip club drama: James Harden fined $50k by NBA for protocol violation

The NBA on Wednesday announced that Rockets star James Harden had been fined for breaching COVID-19 protocols having attended a Christmas party earlier this week. A video of The Beard partying maskless was published by Black Sports Online and has been circulating on social media, and is allegedly from a Houston club's Christmas party held this week. According to ESPN's sources, Harden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Nonetheless, NBA protocols prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs and from participating in social gatherings of more than 15 people.

Rockets' James Harden has been fined $50,000 for violating NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2020

The James Harden club video was in clear violation of the laid-down order, and the league dished out a $50,000 fine. The ESPN report claims that Harden has told NBA investigators he believed he was in compliance with NBA health and safety protocols. The Rockets star along with a couple of eyewitnesses told the league that he attended a seated dinner for a friend who'd recently been promoted at work. The Beard reportedly entered through a separate entrance and sat in a separate area of the venue with his security detail and was wearing a mask and left 30 minutes later having clicked a picture and gifted his friend.

James Harden clarified that the event in question was not at a strip club. By doing so, he admits violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs or social events with more than 15 people. pic.twitter.com/K7GnJTxGBo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

The 31-year-old was visibly unhappy with the verdict and issued a statement that the event was not a strip club. The Beard wrote that 'every day it's something different' and added that no matter how many people try to drag his name under, 'The real will always stay on top'. According to the NBA health and safety protocols, failure or unwillingness to comply could subject a player to disciplinary action by the league or his team, including a notice, fine and/or ban, as well as being compelled to engage in an education or training concourse.

Rockets vs Thunder game suspended

The NBA on Wednesday announced that the Rockets vs Thunder game had been suspended as Houston did not have the minimum eight players to compete. The NBA said three Rockets players have returned COVID-19 tests that were either positive or inconclusive under the NBA's testing program. In addition, four other players were placed in quarantine in line with the contact tracing protocol, and Chris Clemons (ruptured Achilles) was unavailable because of injury.

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Kenyon Martin Jr were among Rockets players gathered on Tuesday evening, with the latter testing positive on Wednesday. Wall and Cousins tested negative but will be under quarantine due to contact tracing protocols. Houston's next scheduled game is at the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

(Image Courtesy: Nba.com)