James Harden Denies Strip Club Visit Rumours, NBA Slaps $50K Fine For Violating Protocols

Earlier this month, a video of James Harden partying at a supposed strip club was shared online. Following that, Harden missed his NBA camp with the Houston Rockets, barely making it in time for the pre-season games. He was called out for his irresponsible behaviour as many fans opine that his attitude won't win a title. However, in his now-deleted Instagram story, the All-Star guard denied all alegations of being in a strip club.

James Harden Instagram: Harden denies strip club rumour, NBA still fines him for protocol violation

James Harden clarified that the event in question was not at a strip club. By doing so, he admits violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs or social events with more than 15 people. pic.twitter.com/K7GnJTxGBo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

Is James Harden strip club claim false?

“One thing after another," Harden wrote, explaining how he was only at the event for his homegirl – not at a strip club. "She is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it’s a problem". He lashed out on Instagram, unhappy at the way "something different" comes up everyday. "No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can’t. The real always end up on top," Harden wrote.

James Harden club video

Looks like James Harden was at the strip club last night



pic.twitter.com/rhtDwuxxE4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2020

James Harden party ahead of season gets him fined $50,000

Despite Harden's claims on IG, he has been fined for his actions. As per reports, the NBA will not be allowing him to play in the Rockets' postponed game against Oklahoma City Thunder for violating the Health and Safety Protocols set by the league. Harden was slapped with a $50,000 fine, and he will be forfeiting $573,000 for each game he missed.

While Harden might not have visited a strip club, players cannot attend indoor social gathering with 15 or more people. Additionally, this also bars him from entering bars, clubs, lounges and other such places.

This news comes as the Rockets and Thunder opener on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST) was postponed. "Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program," NBA said in a statement, pushing the game ahead as the Rockets did not have eight players.

The Rockets currently have four other players quarantined, Harden unavailbale due to the violations, and one player unavailable due to injury.

