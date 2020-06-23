NBA Restart: Davis Bertans, Trevor Ariza To Opt Out Of The Remaining 2019-20 Season

The NBA has scheduled the 2019-20 restart for July 30 at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. However, ongoing protests and COVID-19 health concerns have caused many NBA players to consider sitting out for the remainder of the season. As per recent reports, Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans and Portland Trail Blazers Trevor Ariza have decided to sit out the NBA 2019-20 season.

Also read | NBA releases 113-page safety protocol ahead of season restart in July: Full report

NBA Disney World: Davis Bertans and Trevor Ariza among NBA players to sit out the NBA restart

Wizards forward Davis Bertans

One of the Wizards' key players, Davis Bertans was averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game when the 2019-20 season was suspended. If Bertans skips the season and enters free agency for the upcoming season, Bertans is reported to receive the biggest contract of his NBA career. As per reports, the COVID-19 concerns and his injury history caused Bertans to sit out the NBA season in Orlando.

Also read | NBA restart: Why does LeBron James want the NBA restart? Who will be among NBA players to sit out the season?

Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza

Due to the strict health and safety precautions that will be followed in the bubble environment, NBA players will not be allowed to invite any guests or family members to Disney World at least till the first round of playoffs is over. As a result, Ariza has chosen to sit out the NBA season to take care of his 12-year-old son. As per reports, Ariza is involved in a custody case over his son, which includes a court-ordered one month visitation period.

Also read | NBA restart nears despite record one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida: NBA restart

Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Justice Winlow undecided for the NBA restart in July

After the NBA restart was announced, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving was reported to be against the season restart amid the ongoing protests against racial injustice in the USA. Irving conducted a conference call with over 80 NBA stars discussing the restart, protests and COVID-19 health concerns. While Irving is yet to make an official statement on the matter, he will have to miss the season due to his shoulder surgery.

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard recently stated that he thinks the NBA should not resume the season as it will distract everyone from the situation. However, his agent revealed that he is still undecided on his return. Lakers' Avery Bradley and Memphis Grizzlies' Justice Winslow are also reported to be against the restart, but are said to be unsure about playing at Disney World.

Also read | Kyle Kuzma less than convinced about NBA smart rings for NBA restart

(Image source: NBA official site)