NBA Releases 113-page Safety Protocol Ahead Of Season Restart In July: Full Report

With the NBA gearing up for a restart in July, the league released 113-page health and safety protocol that outlined the various guidelines the teams and the players will have to follow ahead and during the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The detailed guidelines mention the protocols a player would have to follow if he tests positive while inside the 'bubble' at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Also mentioned repercussions a player would have to endure if he leaves the bubble without notifying his team.

The memo released by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) states the league has divided the protocol period into phases which begins from Phase 1 (June 12-22) and ends with Phase 6 (July 30 to October 13). Testing for COVID-19 will continue in each of the phases. Here are some of the most important details from the NBA safety protocol:

NBA safety protocol: Testing and isolation

Players reporting to Orlando will have to follow the various guidelines laid down by the CDC and the public health officials. The guidelines also apply to team staff members, media teams, players guests and executives. After the initial reporting, every player will be isolated for a period of 48 hours. This will be followed by two negative tests, which would allow the teams to begin with their training. Along with "regular" testing, there will be daily temperature checks and symptom surveys.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19 at the resort, they will enter the "Isolation Housing", a specially designated house/hotel away from the NBA campus. The player will remain in isolation until he is asymptomatic. His return will only be granted if he tests negative for the virus in two consecutive tests taken 24 hours apart. The player will also be subject to a cardiac screening before returning to play.

NBA protocol for positive coronavirus test result:

- Enter immediate isolation/separate location — “Isolation Housing”

- Retest to confirm positive

- Exit isolation after consecutive negative tests and return to activities — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020

Speaking of players testing for COVID-19, according to ESPN, the league expects a number of players testing positive for the virus in repeated testings. However, the memo reads, "a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases will not require a decision to suspend or cancel the resumption of the 2019-20 season."

NBA safety protocol: League to allow players to sit out the season

Also, the memo notes that players can choose to not participate in the NBA restart due to their personal reasons. The memo says players exercising this right will not be disciplined by the league. They will, however, have their compensation reduced by "1/92.6 for each game missed up to a cap of 14 games."

For players leaving the facility without approval from the authorities, they will be placed in self-quarantine for a period of 10-14 days which will be followed deep nasal testing before being permitted to join the team. They pay will also be reduced for the number of games they miss during the period.

NBA safety protocol:

Per the handbook sent to players today, players *can* bring a personal security guard, massage therapist, or trainer -- but said person would count toward the team's 35-person travel allotment. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2020

Players and team staff will be given the option to use a wearable ring that tracks heart rate, respiration rate, and other variables. The device features an "illness probability score" that indicates a player might be at greater risk of contracting coronavirus -- or may have it. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 17, 2020

Per me and @sam_amick: The NBA will create an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols in Orlando. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020

My favorite detail in the 113-page health-and-safety protocol for Orlando shared with teams in past several minutes: No doubles in ping pong. "Until directed otherwise by the NBA, players should play singles only so that they can maintain six feet of distance from each other." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2020

The NBA health protocols concede maintaining 6 feet of distance during card games "may not be practicable," and require anyone playing cards indoors wear masks. Players/staff must dispose of the deck at the end of each game/session. "Sufficient packs of cards will be available." — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 17, 2020

(Image Credits: NBA Official Website)