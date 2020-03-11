The Debate
DeMar DeRozan Trade: Spurs Star Could Enter NBA Free Agency This Summer

Basketball News

DeMar DeRozan trade: Recent updates about the DeRozan trade revolved around the San Antonio Spurs player entering free agency. However, he denied the rumours.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
DeMar DeRozan trade

As the NBA trade deadline in February neared, reports about a possible DeMar DeRozan trade also increased. Recent updates about the DeMar DeRozan trade revolved around the San Antonio Spurs player entering free agency. However, DeRozan himself shut down the rumours earlier this month. 

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Spurs look for suitors in order to trade DeMar DeRozan in February

NBA trade rumours: DeMar DeRozan shuts down rumours about the DeMar DeRozan trade

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: DeMar DeRozan on the move to Detroit Pistons?

DeMar DeRozan trade: Will DeRozan join free agency this summer?

According to reports in the NBA on the DeMar DeRozan trade, the 30-year-old forward was contemplating joining free agency if he and the Spurs failed to agree on the DeMar DeRozan contract extension. The news reports hinted that DeRozan was planning to decline his player option which was included in the DeMar DeRozan contract and enter free agency. The former Raptors fan favourite is currently making a reported $27,739,975 on the DeMar DeRozan contract with the Spurs and has a player option for the upcoming season worth the same amount. Though DeRozan has asked everyone not to believe rumours, many reports believe that DeRozan could still end up as a free agent. 

Also read | DeMar DeRozan trade: Could DeMar DeRozan make a sensational return to the Raptors?

DeMar DeRozan trade rumours this NBA season

This season, there were various NBA trade rumours about DeRozan wanting to join another team, or a team being interested in acquiring the Spurs forward. Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat were a few of the teams reported to be interested in a DeMar DeRozan trade. DeRozan was also rumoured to make a Toronto Raptors return. In January, the Spurs were reportedly looking for a team that would favour a trade. 

Also read | DeMar DeRozan trade: Orlando Magic eyeing move for DeMar DeRozan

