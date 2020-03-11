DeMar DeRozan Trade: Spurs Star Could Enter NBA Free Agency This Summer

As the NBA trade deadline in February neared, reports about a possible DeMar DeRozan trade also increased. Recent updates about the DeMar DeRozan trade revolved around the San Antonio Spurs player entering free agency. However, DeRozan himself shut down the rumours earlier this month.

NBA trade rumours: DeMar DeRozan shuts down rumours about the DeMar DeRozan trade

DeMar DeRozan, on report during TNT broadcast he would opt out this summer if he and the Spurs don't come to an agreement on an extension: "Did my momma say it? Then don't listen to it." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 11, 2020

DeMar DeRozan trade: Will DeRozan join free agency this summer?

If DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs are unable to agree on a contract extension, DeRozan plans on declining his player option to enter free agency this summer, per @ChrisBHaynes. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 11, 2020

According to reports in the NBA on the DeMar DeRozan trade, the 30-year-old forward was contemplating joining free agency if he and the Spurs failed to agree on the DeMar DeRozan contract extension. The news reports hinted that DeRozan was planning to decline his player option which was included in the DeMar DeRozan contract and enter free agency. The former Raptors fan favourite is currently making a reported $27,739,975 on the DeMar DeRozan contract with the Spurs and has a player option for the upcoming season worth the same amount. Though DeRozan has asked everyone not to believe rumours, many reports believe that DeRozan could still end up as a free agent.

DeMar DeRozan trade rumours this NBA season

This season, there were various NBA trade rumours about DeRozan wanting to join another team, or a team being interested in acquiring the Spurs forward. Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat were a few of the teams reported to be interested in a DeMar DeRozan trade. DeRozan was also rumoured to make a Toronto Raptors return. In January, the Spurs were reportedly looking for a team that would favour a trade.

