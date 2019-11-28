NBA Trade Rumours: Could DeMar DeRozan Make A Sensational Return To The Raptors?

A 6-13 record in the Western Conference does not make for good viewing for San Antonio Spurs. It is, therefore, safe to say that the San Antonio Spurs have made an underwhelming start to the 2019-20 NBA season. As such, could the Spurs be looking at a rebuild? The NBA Trade Rumours mill certainly seems to think so.

If the San Antonio Spurs are in fact, looking to rebuild, it is plausible that veteran DeMar DeRozan will be among the first to leave. The Spurs have one of the worst defensive records in the NBA this season, and Spurs fans have chalked it down to DeMar DeRozan's defensive struggles this season. On the offensive front, DeMar DeRozan is still averaging a team-high 22.2 points this season, along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. However, with the Spurs struggling this season, DeMar DeRozan has been tipped to make a sensational return to his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

I spoke with DeMar DeRozan ahead of his much-anticipated return to Toronto and we looked back at what he and the city meant to each other: https://t.co/ndJiEfcbxu pic.twitter.com/aXFC3lpOuy — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2019

Currently, DeMar DeRozan has just two years left on his contract. It would, therefore, make sense for San Antonio Spurs to trade the four-time NBA All-Star unless they can somehow manage to extend his deal. One anonymous Western Conference NBA executive was quoted as saying that among the many possible destinations for DeMar DeRozan, a move to Toronto Raptors would make the most sense for the former two-time All-NBA Team member.

NBA Trade Rumours: DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors return on the cards?

DeMar DeRozan spent the first nine years of his career with the Toronto Raptors. He was then unceremoniously traded to San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. DeMar DeRozan has been known to need a stellar supporting cast in order to affect games. If he were to make a return to the Toronto Raptors, the likes of Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol could provide the ideal foil for DeMar DeRozan to succeed with the Raptors. He is, after all, a bonafide scorer. However, DeMar DeRozan's Toronto Raptors return will not come cheap. It would, therefore, come down to how bad the Toronto Raptors would like to welcome back a player who established himself as a well-loved figure in the city of Toronto.

