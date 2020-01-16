NBA Trade Rumours: Spurs Look For Suitors In Order To Trade DeMar DeRozan In February

DeMar DeRozan may soon leave the San Antonio Spurs as his team is reportedly looking for trade partners and exploring the possibility of trading him before the February 2020 NBA trade deadline. However, there is a big obstacle before that happens, which further complicates things for the Spurs in finding the ideal trade partner for DeRozan. DeMar DeRozan currently boasts a $27.7 million player option for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Knicks Could Target DeMar DeRozan And Kevin Love Among Others

Also Read | DeMar DeRozan Interrupts Pascal Siakam's Interview, Reminds The Latter About Owing Money

Spurs Trade Rumours: Spurs explore the trade market with no luck

As reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Spurs has been exploring the trade market with no luck trying to find a team willing to receive DeRozan. It was reported that the Spurs have been exploring the market for the small forward. But a source with knowledge of his situation was quick to point out that the soon-to-be free agent has a significant influence on the situation at hand as well.

Also Read | Kyle Lowry Reveals Reason Behind Successful Pairing With DeMar DeRozan At The Raptors

According to Sam's report, DeMar has the freedom to walk away from the Spurs this summer if he does not like his next landing spot. The report further added that it becomes difficult to find serious takers when it is known that he might skip town in just a few months. However, there lies a possibility that the shooting guard may sign an extension deal with the Spurs and continue with the same team. And while the Spurs still continue to be in a position of setting a new NBA record by securing their 23rd consecutive playoff berth, DeMar DeRozan is leading them in scoring (21.7 points per game) and assists (4.9 per).

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Could DeMar DeRozan Make A Sensational Return To The Raptors?

Image credits: Instagram | DeMar DeRozan