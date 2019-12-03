The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: DeMar DeRozan On The Move To Detroit Pistons?

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: San Antonio Spurs could trade shooting guard DeMar DeRozan to the Detroit Pistons to plan a rebuild before the next NBA regular season.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

San Antonio Spurs are struggling in the Western Conference with a dismal 7-14 record this NBA season. It is quite unsurprising that among such a dismal season, players are constantly linked with a move away from the team. One such player is DeMar DeRozan, who is rumoured to attracting interest from Detroit Pistons.

NBA Trade Rumours: DeMar DeRozan on the move?

DeMar DeRozan, 30, is having a decent season with the Spurs averaging 21.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, but rumours suggest that Spurs are considering a trade for their shooting guard. According to Forbes, one team who is already showing interest in a possible deal are the Detroit Pistons. The report suggests that the Pistons could offer a trade package including Reggie Jackson, Thon Maker, and Khyri Thomas for DeRozan.

Pistons trade rumours: DeMar DeRozan hinting at a move?

NBA Trade Rumours: A good deal for San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan, who is tied on a $27.7 million contract with the Spurs would free a much-needed salary cap ahead of their touted rebuild next season. Also, 29-year-old Reggie Jackson along with a potential prospect in Thon Maker can prove to a good deal for the Spurs.

Pistons trade rumours: What's next for Detroit Pistons?

Meanwhile, Detroit Pistons could already be planning a trio with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. DeMar DeRozan could provide a reasonable amount of shooting to the blunt Pistons frontline, who themselves are struggling at 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Also, DeRozan could potentially be a valuable addition to the Pistons to lighten the load and provide a much-needed depth from the bench.

Leaving the NBA Trade Rumours aside, the Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Spurs will be hosting a high-flying Houston Rockets on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Published:
COMMENT
We Recommend

Related Stories

