DeAndre Jordan Hilariously Styles Jarrett Allen's Afro Before Hornets Vs Nets, Watch Video

When the Brooklyn Nets opted to sign DeAndre Jordan, Jarrett Allen would have been forgiven to scoff at the competition. The arrival of DeAndre Jordan would have meant that Jarrett Allen's game time would be cut drastically. However, the Nets have improved by leaps and bounds with the central pairing of Jordan and Allen. The camaraderie between the two was on show during the Hornets vs Nets game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

NBA: DeAndre Jordan turns stylist for Jarrett Allen before Hornets vs Nets

Deandre Jordan makes sure Jarrett Allen's afro is on point pic.twitter.com/FMHMPEgDE1 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 12, 2019

With an air horn in one hand and precision in the other, DeAndre Jordan proceeded to comb and groom Jarrett Allen's afro before the game against the Hornets. The spectators in the video were visibly amused as the two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member gave young Jarrett Allen the go-ahead to go about his duties. It seems that the central pairing of Allan and Jordan has paid off for the Nets, after what seemed like a risky decision.

Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant pined for the signing of DeAndre Jordan. However, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson chose to continue Jarrett Allen's development. He has opted to bring in the more experienced DeAndre Jordan from the bench in the NBA this season. Allen and Jordan combined for 30 points during the game against the Hornets last week. They combined for 30 points on 13-for-17 shooting and 23 rebounds, which was the first time they both notched double-doubles in the same game. The Hornets vs Nets game this week wasn't the central pairing's best showing. Jarrett Allan registered a 21-point display against the Hornets, while DeAndre Jordan could only manage nine points in 22 minutes of action.

