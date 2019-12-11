LeBron James Drops 'GOAT' Alex Caruso Appreciation Post On Instagram

Alex Caruso is having one fine season with the Lakers this campaign. He had one of the best outings of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 30 minutes of play. His performances have not gone unnoticed after Lakers star LeBron James appreciated the 25-year-old guard on social media.

LeBron doesn't care about your ratings pic.twitter.com/ashWvHtlvr — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) December 9, 2019

Lakers vs Timberwolves

Lakers were in their usual dominant self on Monday night (Tuesday IST), when they dispatched the Timberwolves 147-125 with ease. Anthony Davis starred for the Lakers with 50 points, seven rebounds and six assists while LeBron James recorded 32 points and a whopping 13 assists. Alex Caruso's 16 point performance was rightly noted by James as he shared an Instagram story a picture of the trio with a caption 'Lakers three-headed monsters'.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso combine to sink the Timberwolves

W at Staples.



Anthony Davis: 50 Pts/ 7 Rebs/ 6 Ast.

LeBron James: 32 Pts/ 4 Rebs/ 13 Ast.

Alex Caruso: 16 Pts/ 4 Rebs/ 4 Ast.

Danny Green: 12 Pts/ 8 Rebs.



LeBron and Ad combined for 82 points

Anthony’s 4th 50 point game

Record now 21-3 on the season.



💛💜💛 pic.twitter.com/iCkF4UDsmR — LakersField (@field_lakers) December 9, 2019

Alex Caruso appreciates LeBron James support

Drawing such support from LeBron James is a major boost for Alex Caruso, who is finally making a mark in his third season with the Lakers. In an interview with NBA.com, Caruso admitted that his competitiveness has helped him create a good rapport with LeBron James. Caruso further added that he has a good understanding of the game and his positional sense apparently helps LeBron James in play. According to Caruso, James appreciates this very fact about him.

Alex Caruso also drew praise from Lakers coach Frank Vogel who admired Caruso's three-point shooting ability. According to Vogel, Caruso has massively improved his decision making which helped the team a lot.

Next for the Lakers is a trip to Florida, where they'll be clashing with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night and Miami Heat on Friday night. Alex Caruso and Lakers' new deadly trio will be hoping to snatch two more wins on the road to end the week on a high.

