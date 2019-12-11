LeBron James Has A List Of People Who Doubted His Lakers Move Ahead Of NBA Season

LeBron James may be the most spoken about figure in LA. Nay, the NBA. With the Lakers having the joint-best record in the NBA this season, LeBron James' name has made its way into the MVP conversation on a regular basis. There may have been some doubters prior to the start of the season owing to his age, but the Lakers star has quelled those doubts this season and in some fashion.

LeBron James' "Washed Kings list"

In an interview with ESPN, LeBron James was asked if he kept a list of the people who doubted him prior to the start of the season. The Lakers star admitted to keeping such a list. He added that the list is not the only thing pushing him to do his best this season. LeBron James said that in addition to the list, his teammates and his kids are the ones fueling him this season.

LeBron James' stats

The Lakers star is averaging close to 26 points per game in the NBA this season. The three-time NBA All-Star MVP has made a number of NBA records this season. LeBron James passed the 33,000-point mark in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans two weeks ago, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to reach that milestone. He is also the fastest to 50-points for the Lakers, along with current teammate Anthony Davis and NBA legend Cedric Ceballos. Do you think he'll take home the honour this season as well? Do let us know.

