Carmelo Anthony Enters NBA Elite List After Scoring 26,000 Career Points Against Mavericks

After missing out on a whole NBA season, Carmelo Anthony finally returned to the NBA court after being given a chance to play by Portland Trail Blazers with a one-year, veteran minimum contract. Since his return, Carmelo Anthony has averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He has a shooting percentage of 39.6% from 3-point range and 44.1 per cent overall.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Indifferent On Toyota Center Return As Trail Blazers Trump Rockets

NBA: Carmelo Anthony reaches 26,000 career points

The match against Dallas Mavericks saw Melo reaching 26,000 points in his NBA career so far. With a free throw in Q1 against the Mavericks, Anthony became the 18th player to do so. Carmelo Anthony joined Hall of Fame players like Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson and Michael Jordan on the list.

Anthony is also the second active player on the list. He has joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James who has accumulated over 33,000 points in his career. Carmelo Anthony now needs less than 100 points to surpass 2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett on the list. At the top of the list is Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer centre Kareem Abdul-Jabaar who scored 38,387 points in his career.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony on becoming the 18th player in @NBAHistory to reach 26,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/4PK4Z7clqq — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2020

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Gifts A Single Mother A New Car, Helps Her Attend Her Daughter's Game

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers season so far

In spite of having a seasoned campaigner like Carmelo Anthony in their ranks, Portland Trail Blazers have struggled. After making the Western Conference Finals last year, the Blazers currently have an 18-25 Win/Loss record this season.

Also Read: LeBron James Slams Critics For Calling Carmelo Anthony And Him 'washed Up' Last Season

NBA: Trail Blazers vs Mavericks highlights

Luka Doncic was the star for Dallas Mavericks yet again. He scored 35 points in total to help the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland Trail Blazers 120-112. Luka Doncic shot 11-of-23 from the field and 8-of-12 from the three-point range. He also pulled out eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. also contributed in the victory with 29 points. For Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony added 22 points. The Whiteside dropped 21-points including 18-rebounds and five blocks.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Gets Statue At Madison Square Garden On Trail Blazers Return; Watch Clip