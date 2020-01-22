Delonte West Was Filmed While Being Questioned, Police Officer Responsible Suspended

According to NBA reports, the Maryland policeman who leaked a Delonte West video while he was being questioned, has been suspended. The statement was released by the police department. The video captured a shirtless tattooed man sitting on the curb. The police claimed the man was the former NBA player and a policeman had shot the video.

NBA 2019-20: Policeman who shared a video of Delonte West handcuffed has been suspended

According to the police department's statement, they found out about a video of Delonte West handcuffed being circulated on the internet on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). After investigating, the police officer was suspended on the same day. Prior to this video, there was a Delonte West video shared where the player was being beaten up on the roach.

In the same statement, police revealed that they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino near the Washington DC border. After they reached the scene, the other man was bleeding after which Delonte West was handcuffed. It was also stated that Delonte West and the man knew each other and refused medical treatment. Recent witnesses also claim that West attacked first with a glass bottle.

NBA 2019-20: Twitter users ask the video of Delonte West handcuffed to be taken down

. @twitter needs to take down that video of #DelonteWest .. people making ignorant comments bc social media makes everyone’s life feel like a video game. This is real life & a real serious issue. It could affect you. Remember the man w/ a family you are commenting on. pic.twitter.com/OGvOleWpSN — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 21, 2020

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

A video of West reacting to the incident was also shared but has since been taken down. Delonte West has played in the NBA for Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. After the videos of Delonte West being handcuffed and beaten were shared, NBA players voiced their concern over his condition. He spoke in 2015 about having bipolar disorder. Last year, there were rumours about Delonte West being homeless. However, he denied those rumours by stating that he was helping a homeless, paralyzed person.

