The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LeBron James Demanded Private Helicopter To Arrive At Lakers Vs Celtics Game: Report

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly took a private chopper to avoid traffic and attend his son Bronny play for Sierra Canyon in Hoophall Classic.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

There’s always something more than just basketball when LeBron James is involved. On Monday, James did what any father would do, but in typical LeBron fashion. The Lakers star decided to watch his son play on Monday, but decided to avoid the 90-minute long drive due to traffic and used a private chopper instead.

Also Read: LeBron James And Nike Could Release 'Space Jam' Versions Of LeBron 17s In Feb 2020

LeBron James watches son play hours ahead of Lakers vs Celtics

LeBron James’ son Bronny plays for Sierra Canyon California Highschool in the Hoophall Classic, which is located at Springfield in Massachusetts on Monday. Sierra Canyon played Paul VI at 1 PM Eastern Time. As a result, LeBron, whose Lakers were in the city to play the Boston Celtics on Monday night, decided to attend his son Bronny’s game. LeBron James then had to take a faster route from Springfield to Boston to cover the 92-mile distance and get ready for Lakers vs Celtics.

Also Read: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Considers Former Rival LeBron James A Part Of The Lakers Family

Also Read: Stephen Curry Could Make His Long-awaited Return In March Vs Washington Wizards: Report

Lakers vs Celtics ends in defeat for LeBron James and his side

But rather than sitting anxiously in traffic on the Mass Pike, LeBron James took a private helicopter, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss. James' express mode of transportation worked: He arrived at the Garden on time and didn't miss the team's shootaround that morning, according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Sierra Canyon's game wasn't without an episode, either. Bronny was held scoreless in the team's loss to Paul VI and a fan was caught throwing a piece of candy at him, instigating and a furious reaction from LeBron James on Twitter. Things went bad to worse later for LeBron in the Lakers vs Celtics fixture, as his Lakers team lost to the Celtics comprehensively.

Also Read: LeBron James Heaps Praise On James Harden, Calls Him One Of NBA's Greatest Scorers Ever

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA