DeMar DeRozan Interrupts Pascal Siakam's Interview, Reminds The Latter About Owing Money

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan is on good terms with his former Toronto Raptors teammates. After the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), DeMar DeRozan interrupted Raptors' Pascal Siakam during his post-game interviews. DeRozan crashed Siakam's media scrum and proceeded to hug his friend from behind.

NBA 2019-20: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan interrupter Pascal Siakam's media interviews by hugging him

DeRozan stops by the Raps locker room and crashes Siakam's scrum 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/jXcZEL8G5R — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 13, 2020

After DeMar DeRozan crashed Siakam's interview, the latter did not seem to mind the interruption. Siakam had been talking about the Spurs playing well and the Raptors getting a little sloppy towards the end.

DeMar DeRozan asked Siakam how he was and asked him to take care of himself in order to stay out of trouble. Siakam replied with a huge smile and told DeMar DeRozan that he always stays out of trouble.

While leaving, DeRozan reminded Siakam that he owed him some money. Siakam laughed in response, telling the Spurs guard that it's 'crazy'. After DeMar DeRozan left, Siakam informed the press that he completely forgot the question.

NBA 2019-20: DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs to a 105-104 victory over the Raptors

Despite the Raptors having an over 20-point lead during Q3, the Spurs came back during the second half and beat the Raptors 105-104. Kyle Lowry scored 16 points and season-high 15 assists for during the Spurs vs Raptors encounter.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, Lowry admitted that the Raptors stopped playing during the second half after being asked what went wrong towards the end. Earlier this week, the Raptors blew their 14-point lead against the Portland Trail Blazers and lost the game with a narrow 99-101 margin. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points for the Spurs. Pascal Siakam scored 15 points in his return.

(Image courtesy: TSN_Sports Twitter)