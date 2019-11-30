Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam And Other Candidates For NBA 2019-20 Most Improved Player Award

The NBA season is well underway and several players are exceeding expectations this season. Here's a look at some of the strongest contenders for the NBA 2019-20 Most Improved Player (MIP) award including Luka Doncic and Pascal Siakam.

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

The 20-year-old Slovenian has been in excellent form for the Mavericks this season. Last year's Rookie of the Year averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He has hit new heights this season averaging 30.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. Already one of the candidates for the NBA MVP awards, it's not tough to imagine that Doncic is one of the improved players this season and primed to take the award home as well.

As of now, Luka Doncic has the best PER in NBA history.



As of now, Luka Doncic has the best PER in NBA history.

Pascal Siakam - Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam won the MIP Award last season and is once again a strong contender to retain the award. The Cameroonian has astonishingly improved on his stats from last NBA season. He was averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game which helped him scoop the award last season. This season, he is averaging 26.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The rate at which Siakam is improving, the Raptors star can soon be in the conversation among NBA's best. Siakam recorded a career-high tally of 42 points this season against the San Antonio Spurs.

We need to talk about Pascal Siakam:



Last season: 16.9 PPG | 6.9 RPG | 3.1 APG



This season: 25.7 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 4.0 APG



Could Spicy P be the first player to win back-to-back MIPs?

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

The 21-year-old was averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game last season and he's gone on to improve his numbers to 26.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Despite the Hawks struggling in the Eastern conference, Young's performances this season have been rightly noted by the NBA faithful.

Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans

From averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season to averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists, it's not surprising that Ingram has made the list for improving his stats this season. But the 22-year-old Pelicans forward has gone toe-to-toe with the best this season. He has vastly improved his shooting accuracy, now completing 48.1 per cent of his field goals.

Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors

The 25-year-old went from 11 points per game last season to 18.3 points per game this season while almost doubling his assist numbers to 7.5 from 4.8. The Toronto Raptors guard has been a good performer for his side but has struggled with consistency. This season he has managed to churn out good numbers on a frequent basis. It is worth noting that, Fred VanVleet scored a season-high tally of 30 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

