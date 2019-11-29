DeMar DeRozan Prefers ’90s Era Over Modern-day NBA To Avoid Social Media Distractions

San Antonio Spurs are not having a great start to their 2019-20 season with the team falling to 6-13 record after their fifth straight loss at home to Minnesota Timberwolves. Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan recently cleared his Instagram account to spark rumours about his departure from the side.

The 30-year-old All-Star cleared the air regarding the rumours. Speaking to a leading media publication, DeRozan said that he doesn’t even like social media. He is not a big fan of social media and has never been. He also added that till this day he always wish he had played in the ’90s so he wouldn’t deal with social media. He also said that he just let people talk and he personally hates social media. If it wasn’t a must-have tool in 2019, he wouldn’t have it.

NBA: DeMar DeRozan trade rumours

Having Instagram account has its own perks for the basketball stars, but there is a downside of every bit of social media as well. The Orlando Magic reportedly had interest in trading for DeRozan, but none of it has yet to materialise, even with recent injuries to Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon. However, DeRozan is not ready to give up on his team yet.

NBA: DeMar DeRozan on Spurs form

He said that losing games triggers negativity. He also added that Spurs still has an opportunity and all it takes is for the team to play a couple of good weeks of basketball and they will be right there.

The Spurs have lost two in a row after Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, including nine of their last 11 games and the team will need some special effort to turn things around.