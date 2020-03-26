The Debate
DeMar DeRozan Reveals Kobe Bryant Got Mad At Him For Not Wearing His Shoes

Basketball News

DeMar DeRozan shared a hilarious Kobe Bryant story from the past. The Spurs star revealed Kobe Bryant got mad at him for not wearing his brand of shoes.

DeMar DeRozan

Kobe Bryant's untimely death came as a shock to the entire NBA world. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were involved in a tragic helicopter accident that occurred in Los Angeles earlier in January. A host of high-profile celebrities and NBA stars paid tribute to their fallen idol ever since the news of his passing away went public. The likes of Drake, Kyrie Irving, Nick Kyrgios and other celebrities paid tribute to the Los Angeles icon in the last few months.

DeMar DeRozan spends time with his daughters during ongoing NBA hiatus

DeMar DeRozan Says Kobe Bryant Ripped Him for Not Wearing His Shoes in Game

Earlier, Kawhi Leonard shared an interesting snippet of an incident that took place between him and Kobe Bryant. Even Shaquille O'Neal revealed some interesting inside stories involving the late Lakers icon. Now, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan revealed another Kobe Bryant story which reminded fans of the Lakers legend's famous 'Mamba mentality'. While playing for the Toronto Raptors, DeMar DeRozan normally wore Kobe Bryant shoes while stepping onto the court. However, he opted to wear Jordan 10's when his side actually played the Lakers that season. DeMar DeRozan has now revealed Kobe Bryant was visibly mad when he saw that DeMar DeRozan wasn't wearing the Kobe Bryant shoes and made it known to the former Raptors star immediately.

Kobe Bryant death: DeMar DeRozan pays tribute to Lakers legend

