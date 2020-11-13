DeMar DeRozan To Lakers? NBA Champions Interested In Trade With Kuzma And Danny Green

During the NBA 2019-20 season, multiple reports have pointed towards DeMar DeRozan being unhappy with the San Antonio Spurs. While DeRozan has previously dismissed the rumours, reports continue to suggest a possible DeRozan trade. Recent sources state that a trade to the Lakers is on cards, where the Spurs could get Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green in return.

DeMar DeRozan to Lakers? NBA champions could aim for a Kyle Kuzma-Danny Green trade

The Lakers, who won their 17th NBA title in October, could be looking for a third star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As the Lakers will most likely aim for back-to-back titles, they might need another reliable player on their roster. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the news, stating that this is one option being considered by the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldrige and Patty Mills might also be available.

The Spurs found themselves out of the playoffs this season, putting an end to their 22-year postseason streak this August. The team could aim at rebuilding completely from the 2020-21 season. While DeRozan and Aldrige are strong players, they might not win the team titles.

DeRozan was supposed to be the Spurs' ladder to success when they traded Kawhi Leonard. However, the 31-year-old failed to lead the team to the playoffs, not even making it to the All-Star team.

Along with the Lakers, the DeRozan could also end up with the Detroit Pistons. The team can absorb DeRozan's contract, along with an established connection between head coach Dwayne Casey and DeRozan. As DeRozan had been said to not like the Spurs, he could also reject his $27.7 million player option.

DeMar DeRozan stats

Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 54% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc. His passing could benefit the Lakers, combined with the 47% mid-range shots he made last season. Per CTG, he also made 26% of the Spurs' field goals, ranking him in the 97th percentile.

