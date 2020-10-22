DeMar DeRozan Trade: NBA Star Could Join Pistons, Knicks After Reported Dislike For Spurs

While there have been multiple DeMar DeRozan rumours throughout the 2019-20 season, recent reports suggested that the San Antonio Spurs star is reportedly unhappy with his team. While DeRozan ended up addressing the rumours through an indirect Instagram post, reports looked at possible trade options for the 31-year-old star. Per reports, the California-native might end up with the Detroit Pistons or New York Knicks among other teams.

DeMar DeRozan trade: Who can sign the San Antonio Spurs star?

"DeMar doesn’t like San Antonio and doesn’t want to be there."



- Anonymous agent on DeMar DeRozan

(Via The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/2WbicYFC3L — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 21, 2020

When the Spurs traded Kawhi Leonard for DeRozan, he was supposed to become their ladder to success. However, not only did DeRozan not make the All-Star team, the Spurs missed their playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season. Per The Athletic, DeRozan is considering his $27.7 million player option and is apparently with the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan, on report during TNT broadcast he would opt out this summer if he and the Spurs don't come to an agreement on an extension: "Did my momma say it? Then don't listen to it." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 11, 2020

While the star dismissed the rumours, this is not the first time these rumours have been reported. Earlier in March, it was reported that if the team and DeRozan cannot agree on a contract, he will enter free agency. CNBC's Jabari Young also stated that the player is unhappy with the team. Other reports have added that a trade could be on the cards.

NBA trade rumours: Which team could sign DeRozan?

Per reports, the Detroit Pistons are a likely place for DeRozan. The team can absorb DeRozan's contract, along with an established connection between head coach Dwayne Casey and DeRozan. The Knicks could also sign DeRozan, as his trade would cost lesser than a Chris Paul trade. New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat have also been linked to the star. In November 2019, a DeRozan-Toronto Raptors reunion was also reported about.

