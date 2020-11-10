Kyle Kuzma Expecting A 'sizeable Deal' From Lakers After Championship Win: Reports

The 2020 NBA Draft is just eight days away and the new season is all set begin in just over a month's time. The shortened pre-season and the free agency window leaves the Los Angeles Lakers with a difficult decision to make with respect to Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers forward is eligible for a rookie contract extension and is reportedly eyeing a sizeable package to stay in Los Angeles.

Kyle Kuzma contract: Lakers star expects sizeable deal despite poor season

Kyle Kuzma has been linked with a move away from the Lakers since last summer but no move materialised and the franchise opted against using him in the trade to bring in Anthony Davis. The Lakers were hoping that the 25-year-old would develop into a third star to support LeBron James and Davis, but that wasn't the case and his numbers and performances took a backseat through the course of the season.

The NBA champions could now trade him or risk losing him on a free next season. Nonetheless, the Lakers are pondering over handing Kyle Kuzma a new deal and the 25-year-old forward is exciting a big payday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Kyle Kuzma is looking for a ‘sizable deal' from the Lakers, per Brian Windhorst



"From what I understand, [he] is expecting a sizable deal, hoping for a sizable deal."



(h/t @LakersSBN ) pic.twitter.com/9l9XMuzIre — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2020

Speaking on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst said that Kyle Kuzma's camp is expecting a bumper deal as he could opt out of his rookie contract extension in 2021. The 25-year-old was mentioned in a number of trade rumours prior to the deadline last season and could be traded by the Lakers in the off-season for a more established star.

Kuzma was far from his best last season and that would do little boost the Lakers' chances of rewarding him with a new contract. However, the 25-year-old is the third-leading scorer among players that were drafted in 2017 and could command more than the $3.5 million he’ll make this season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, multiple teams are interested in trading for Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers could part ways with the young power forward for a more established star. The NBA champions need to assess their guard and a trade involving Kuzma could work out for Derrick Rose, Chris Paul or Dennis Schroder. Right now for the Lakers, Kuzma is more valuable as an asset than a player and an extension is likely not in their best interest for the coming season.

(Image Courtesy: Kyle Kuzma Instagram)