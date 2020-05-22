Dennis Rodman Calls Out His Bulls Teammates For Complaining About The Last Dance

The Last Dance, which chronicled Michael Jordan's journey with the Chicago Bulls, aired its final two episodes this past weekend. While it has become ESPN's most successful documentary, it has received mixed reviews from former players. Jordan's Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were among players who spoke against the ten-part docu-series, unhappy with their portrayal. Dennis Rodman commented on the criticism during a recent interview, calling out everyone who had a problem with how they were portrayed.

Dennis Rodman fires back at former Bulls who criticised MJ's The Last Dance

While speaking on Good Morning Britain, retired Bulls star Dennis Rodman called out his teammates for complaining about their portrayal in the documentary as their actions were their own. As per Rodman, the players are upset as 'they felt Michael was throwing them under the bus'. He added that Jordan wanted to win no matter what happened, and since they were not doing what he wanted them to do, he ended up talking about them.

He claimed that his teammates were not strong enough to handle what Jordan said, as their coach Phil Jackson was 'laidback'. Dennis Rodman also explained that he was not bothered by how he was portrayed in The Last Dance. Dennis Rodman, who started playing with the Bulls in 1995, was a part of the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons before moving to Chicago. He was an integral part of the Bulls' second three-peat, complimenting Jordan and Pippen.

Why is Scottie Pippen upset with The Last Dance?

According to David Kaplan on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Scottie Pippen is 'so angry' and 'beyond livid' at Michael Jordan regarding his portrayal in the docu-series. Pippen is reportedly unhappy after Jordan referred to him as 'selfish' while referring to his 1997 ankle surgery. He added that Pippen did not 'realise what he was getting himself into' when he agreed to do the documentary. Kaplan also added that Pippen thought that till the final few minutes of the Game 6 against the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals, it was only 'bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie.'

Horace Grant on MJ

Former Bull Grant commented on Jordan after he denied feeding information to Sam Smith, who wrote the book The Jordan Rules. Grant stated that if someone comments on Jordan, he was 'going to try to destroy your character'. Grant also confirmed Smith's story from a previous interview, where the author talked about Jordan taking away Grant's food after a bad game. Grant revealed that he had not taken the action 'lightly'.

