Horace Grant Says Michael Jordan Lied In 'Last Dance,' Calls Him 'snitch'

Horace Grant and Michael Jordan played together and won three NBA championships for the Chicago Bulls. However, both players are reportedly not on good terms. While on The Last Dance, Jordan did not appreciate Horace Grant providing wrong information to Sam Smith for his book The Jordan Rules. Grant denied the claim and called Jordan a 'snitch' during an ESPN interview.

Horace Grant on The Last Dance: Horace Grant calls Michael Jordan 'snitch' in interview

Grant was recently on ESPN 1000's Kap & Co., where he discussed The Last Dance and Michael Jordan's comments on Horace while referring to the book The Jordan Rules. Horace called The Last Dance a 'so-called documentary' and called Jordan 'snitch' for his comments. He called Jordan's claims a 'downright, outright, complete lie'. He believes Jordan has a grudge against him and hence lied about him being the source.

Grants adds that he has always been friends with Sam Smith, but will not 'put anything personal out there', especially the 'sanctity' of the locker room. He even pointed out that if Jordan did not have a grudge, why would he only point at Grant even though there were two sources for Smith's book.

Horace Grant on The Last Dance

While talking about the documentary, Grant explained that Jordan would cut anyone off who said something about him. He said that Jordan would 'destroy' the person's character and gave Charles Barkley's example. Barkley and Jordan were friends for over 20 years but stopped speaking after Barkley commented on Jordan's management with the Charlotte Hornets.

Grant even called out Jordan for bringing up his rookie year, when he visited his teammate's room where he could see weed and drugs. Grant demanded to know why Jordan brought that up, as he does not think it was relevant. Jordan had called the Bulls a 'travelling cocaine circus' before he joined the team.

Grant even talked about the documentary not covering parts where teammates stood up to Jordan when he was challenging them during practices.

Horace Grant appeared in the documentary multiple times, where he talked about the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons and Sam Smtih's The Jordan Rules. Grant had criticised the Pistons for not shaking their hands after the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. Jordan had referred to Grant as a snitch, a claim which Grant denied even in the documentary. BJ Armstrong had agreed with Grant, stating that there were multiple sources for Smith's book.

