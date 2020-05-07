Michael Jordan Used To Deny Horace Grant Food On The Plane After Each Bad Game: Sam Smith

Before Michael Jordan's The Last Dance was released, the Chicago Bulls legend believed that people might start disliking him after watching the docu-series. Jordan's competitive nature often caused problems for him and his teammates and that part has been included in the documentary. However, filmmaker Ken Burns believes the worst stories regarding Michael Jordan might be prevented from being broadcast.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance: The Last Dance director says Michael Jordan's 'cocaine circus' comments were gold

Did Michael Jordan deny Horace Grant food after he had a bad game?

Recent episodes of the show talked about Sam Smith and his book The Jordan Rules, which grew popular for showing Jordan's imperfect personality. Sam Smith, who claimed to have received information from people on the organization, was recently on the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Podcast where he talked about Michael Jordan and The Last Dance. During the podcast, Smith revealed a kind of incident that Burns said might be excluded from the documentary.

Also read | Chicago Bulls roster: Why did Phil Jackson leave the Bulls? Jackson comes into limelight post The Last Dance

According to Smith, Michael Jordan used to deny Horace Grant food on their plane if he did not perform well. Smith revealed that players used to come to him throughout the years and tell him about how Jordan took Horace Grant's food away because he did not think Grant played well. Michael Jordan apparently told the stewardesses that they should not feed Horace Grant as he does not deserve to eat.

Also read | Chicago Bulls roster: Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls were just whiners, claims Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer

Why did Sam Smith not include the story in his book?

Smith then talked about why he did not include such things in his book. When people asked him to write something, he would tell that he did not mention 'league sources' and would only include their content if they were alright with being quoted. As per Smith, everyone would back out as they could not 'say that about Michael Jordan'. However, Jordan's motivation for keeping Horace Grant's food away is unclear.

Also read | Chicago Bulls roster: Bulls hire Marc Eversley as new GM, first African-American GM in franchise history