Dennis Rodman Praying For 'friend For Life' Kim Jong-Un's Speedy Recovery

Retired Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman recently wished North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a speedy recovery after the latter was reported to be in critical condition after heart surgery. South Korean media reported on April 12 that Kim Jong-Un had undergone a cardiovascular system procedure in North Pyongyang. Recent reports suggest that he is in critical condition.

Kim Jong-Un health: Dennis Rodman wants Kim Jong-Un health to improve

While talking to TMZ, Dennis Rodman stated that he hopes Kim Jong-Un being sick is just a rumour. He added that the USA and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have a long way to go. If he really is unwell, Dennis Rodman hopes for a speedy recovery as both his friends – US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un – can 'continue towards a peaceful success'.

Dennis Rodman Kim Jong-Un first met in 2013

Rodman and Kim Jong-Un first met when the 58-year-old travelled to North Korea in order to host multiple basketball exhibitions. He became the first American to meet the North Korean leader and called Kim Jong-Un a 'friend for life'. He even asked former US President Barack Obama to call him and bond over their love for basketball.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Rodman stated that he felt it has been left to him to 'smooth things over'. While he knows keeping everyone safe is not his job, he hoped to be in top three for the next Nobel Peace Prize. The same year, Dennis Rodman returned to North Korea in September. He then revealed that Kim Jong-Un has a daughter, and called him a 'great dad'.

Dennis Rodman Kim Jong-Un 2017 meeting

Rodman's last trip to North Korea was in 2017. He met national Olympic athletes and basketball players during that trip but was unable to meet the leader himself. He reportedly gave Kim Jong-Un several gifts like two signed basketball jerseys and a copy of Trump's 1987 book – Art of the Deal. After the trip, there was a video shared on Twitter where Dennis Rodman was seen stating that the main reason for the trip is to 'bring everything together.'

