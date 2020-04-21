When Michael Jordan's Salary Outweighed The Entire Chicago Bulls Team COMBINED

Quick links:
The new Michael Jordan Documentary The Last Dance has talked about Michael Jordans' rise to fame as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. The iconic NBA star won six championships with the Bulls and was awarded the NBA finals MVP on all six occasions. Undoubtedly, Michael Jordan was one of the hottest properties in the NBA during his playing days and was paid a lot too by Jerry Reinsdorf and the Chicago Bulls management. Here is a detailed Michael Jordan salary history as compared to other players from the Chicago Bulls franchise.
Every MJ needs a Scottie Pippen 🐐🏀🐐 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ia4qszDZhO— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 20, 2020
|Chicago Bulls player
|Salary
|Michael Jordan
|$33,140,000
|Toni Kuko
|$4,560,000
|Ron Harper
|$4,560,000
|Dennis Rodman
|$4,500,000
|Luc Longley
|$3,184,900
|Scottie Pippen
|$2,775,000
|Bill Wennington
|$1,800,000
|Scott Burell
|$1,430,000
|Randy Brown
|$1,260,000
|Robert Parish
|$1,150,000
|Jason Caffey
|$850,920
As per recent reports, Michael Jordan earned a stunning $33,140,000 in his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The same report further adds that the entire salary of the Chicago Bulls 15-man roster in their final championship season was at $61,330,670. If we take out Michael Jordan salary, that leaves only $28,190,670, which was spent on the remaining 14 players on the squad. One of the players who was severely underpaid was NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who left the Bulls for Houston Rockets at the end of his contract.
Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP— Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020
