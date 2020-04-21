Michael Jordan's The Last Dance Brought In An Average Of 6.1 Million Viewers: Report

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, which premiered this Sunday reportedly averaged 6.1 million viewers for the first two episodes. The documentary was originally scheduled to release in June, but the date was moved up to April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The docu-series which focuses on Michael Jordan's life with the 1990's Chicago Bulls was broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.

Michael Jordan documentary averages $6.1 million viewers

The first episode of the documentary averaged a reported 6.3 million viewers and the second episode brought in 5.8 million viewers. The Last Dance is now the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history. It is also the most-viewed ESPN broadcast in 2020 since the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in January. As per reports, Michael Jordan The Last Dance viewers surpassed expectations and 'blew away' everyone's 'optimistic projections.'

Reports suggest that Michael Jordan The Last Dance viewers were more than expected as a result of the sports hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. Michael Jordan's popularity is being seen as one of the integral factors in the overwhelming success of the documentary's premiere. Reports also analysed the content of the documentary, which includes never-seen-before before clips along with interviews from former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson. The number of viewers are predicted to increase by the finale five weeks later.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance schedule

Episodes 3 and 4 – Sunday, April 26, 9 PM EST ( April 27, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 5 and 6 – Sunday, May 3, 9 PM EST ( May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 7 and 8 – Sunday, May 10, 9 PM EST ( May 11, 6:30 AM IST)

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST ( May 18, 6:30 AM IST)

Michael Jordan The Last Dance reactions

Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2...

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, the Michael Jordan net worth stands at $2.1 billion. The NBA legend is considered the richest NBA player in history. Jordan has also won six NBA championships in his career, all with the Bulls. Over the years, Jordan has bagged various endorsements, including his lifetime deal with Nike.