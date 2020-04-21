Shane Warne Lauds Michael Jordan For The Last Dance, Recalls Hanging Out With NBA Legend

The Last Dance is a documentary miniseries focusing on the Chicago Bulls' 1997–98 season. Chicago Bulls were one of the best teams during the era and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were one of the lynchpins that lifted six NBA championships in a decade. The Last Dance will explore some of the intricate moments of his legendary career along with never-before-seen archive footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Vetoed Tracy McGrady's Trade To Bulls In 1997 Involving Scottie Pippen

The Last Dance: Shane Warne shares throwback picture with Michael Jordan

The Michael Jordan documentary has received an amazing response from NBA fans across the globe and Shane Warne joined in on the plaudits on Tuesday. Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne shared a throwback picture with NBA legend Michael Jordan on Instagram complimenting his latest documentary The Last Dance. Shane Warne said that the documentary brought back memories of his time with the Chicago Bulls legend during a Nike shoot in the United States.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Was Hesitant In Shooting The Last Dance Initially, Claims Jason Hehir

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be $50 million. His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. It also constitutes his earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: Shane Warne Nominates Andriy Shevchenko For '2.6 Challenge' To Donate To UK Charities

Michael Jordan net worth

According to Forbes.com, the Michael Jordan net worth figure stands at a mammoth $2.1 billion. Jordan's total playing salary during his career totalled at $90 million, but he has gained another $1.7 billion from corporate allies. Jordan purchased a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for a grossed-up value of $175 million in 2010, before seeling a minor stake in September in a deal that valued the Hornets at $1.5 billion. Despite hanging his boots 16 years ago, Jordan has major sponsorship deals with Nike, Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck.

Also Read: Shane Warne's 'Amazing Adelaide' Spell Makes Cricket Fans Nostalgic On Social Media: Watch