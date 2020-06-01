Steve Kerr Explains How Michael Jordan And The Bulls Got Used To The All-access Film Crew

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance let fans have a look into the illustrious career of the Chicago Bulls legend. The series includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage filmed by an all-access crew that followed Jordan and the Bulls during the 1997-98 season. In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed the details about the film crew, and how the Bulls got used to it over time.

Steve Kerr on Michael Jordan The Last Dance camera crew and how the Chicago Bulls got used it

Steve Kerr was an integral part of the Bulls' roster during their second three-peat. Speaking on two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long's podcast, Kerr discussed how he and his teammates slowly accepted the constant presence of cameras around them. He stated that for the first few months, everything was 'really weird'. He explained that the Bulls head coach Phil Jackson was someone who regarded the locker room as a sacred space, and someone could not just randomly walk in.

Kerr stated that their locker room was extremely private, and when they started the 1997-98 season, Jackson told them that there will be a camera crew following everyone around, which led to confusion. However, Kerr stated that the players were used to the attention by the end of the season. He added that after some time, the cameras 'blended in' so they were not very intrusive.

Steve Kerr on the Michael Jordan The Last Dance camera crew

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls went on to win the 1997-98 season, after which the Chicago Bulls dynasty came to an end. The Warriors, who were up for a three-peat last season were offered a similar opportunity. However, the team refused to grant access to a camera crew as they did not want external factors affecting the season.

Plagued by injuries, the Warriors lost the NBA Finals to Toronto Raptors. During an earlier interview on the Runnin' Plays Podcast, Kerr stated that having a film crew with the Warriors was unlikely as it would be 'very intrusive and difficult to function with something like that in place. During that interview, he talked about Jackson's sudden change in the rules, as he was someone who was 'really adamant about the sanctity of the locker room'.

(Image courtesy: NBA official site)