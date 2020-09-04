Big Sean Collaborates With Eminem And 9 Other Fellow Detroiters On 'Friday Night Cypher'

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, popularly known as Big Sean, finally released his highly-anticipated fifth studio album titled Detroit 2 today, i.e. September 4, 2020. The star-studded album is a follow-up of the American rapper's mixtape Detroit, which released back in 2012. However, the song 'Friday Night Cypher' has been one of the most talked-about songs from the rapper's newly-released album, as his fellow Detroiters including Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Kash Doll, Stevie Wonder and many more came on board.

Big Sean's 'Friday Night Cypher' features a total of 10 popular Detroit rappers

Big Sean's latest album, Detroit 2 comprises a total of 21 songs, clocked at 71 minutes. The album marks his first full-length studio album after I Decided, which released in 2017. Now, with the release of the 21-track album, ardent rap fans were also treated with a star-studded rap track titled Friday Night Cypher by Sean.

The over nine-minute-long rap song features not one, not two, but ten popular Detroit artists including the legendary rapper, Eminem. Alongside The Real Slim Shady rapper, the song marks bars by Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby and Royce da 5'9". Friday Night Cypher is served as one of the highlights of Sean's Detroit 2.

In an interview with Vulture, Big Sean explained the meaning behind the rap song and stated that he wanted to make it a point to make the entire city of Detroit feel included. Sean also reminisced the good old days as he revealed that he used to do a radio show named 'Friday Night Cypher' and expressed that the star-studded song takes him back in time. Elaborating more about the idea behind the song, the 32-year-old said that it is a moment on Detroit 2 wherein the entire city comes together, including people who are said to have beef or misunderstandings.

Check out the full 'Friday Night Cypher' rap song below:

Furthermore, talking about Detroit 2 in an interview with Detroit Free Press, the American rapper stated that he wanted people to feel the unbreakable spirit, the undeniable soul and the roots of Detroit. He added saying sometimes, Detroit does get slept on but according to him, there has been no greater city than Detroit, in terms of music, throughout the decades. The rapper concluded saying he could not let that die.

