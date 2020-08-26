Big Sean Releases New Track 'Deep Reverence', Raps About Losing A Baby

Big Sean recently released a new track Deep Reverence. It seemed like the rapper has indicated that one of his partners had suffered a miscarriage, in the song's lyrics. Big Sean raps, "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not takin' Probably why the shit with me get crazy and we lost a baby". Read ahead to know more.

Deep Reverence song was released on August 25, Tuesday. The rap song also features an old verse of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March of last year. Big Sean's speculated emotional story went viral on social media as netizens on Twitter began tweeting about the intimate verse. Several fans also assumed that the rapper was referring to his girlfriend Jhené Aiko, 32, though he didn't mention her by name.

Also Read | Big Sean's latest album 'Detroit 2' to release on September 4

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Nooo Jhene and Big Sean were expecting but she lost the baby omg". "Big Sean just said that’s probably why we lost the baby? Wayment... was he eluding to Jhene having a miscarriage?", another fan tweeted. Check out some netizens' reactions below.

My question is did big Sean and Jhené lose a baby ? Cause if y’all hear the verse on how he lost a baby the last person he was with was Jhené and Jhené was with big Sean so I need answers ! — justszh (@justszh) August 26, 2020

I love how Big Sean includes Jhené in everything. — 𝐓. (@t_xiixviii) August 26, 2020

Also Read | BTS joins BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Twenty One Pilots in VMAs 2020 Best Group category

Apart from Sean talking about losing his baby, fans have also observed that some of Big Sean's lyrics are also about his feud with Kendrick Lamar. He also mentions Nipsey Hussle's death. Big Sean raps, "After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick. There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with. Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel". In the Deep Reverence song, Big Sean has lyrics where he confesses to struggling with anxiety and depression.

He sings, "In high school, I learned chemistry, biology

But not how to cope with anxiety

Or how I could feel like I'm by myself on an island

With depression on all sides of me (Damn)

With a Glock .17 right on the side of me (Hol' up)

Look, I ain't think I had the thought of suicide in me

Until life showed me all these different sides of me

Too many times I thought the reaper was outside for me"

Also Read | BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' has a connection with BTS' 'Dynamite', Find out

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's new song 'Diamond da Challa' raises expectations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.