LiAngelo Ball Released By Detroit Pistons Just Days After Signing Exhibit 10 Contract

Days after the contract was signed, the LiAngelo Ball Pistons partnership has come to an end. Following the preseason game against the New York Knicks, Ball was reportedly let go by the team along with two more players. While his chance to play with the Pistons might be over, Ball might be picked by another team in time for his NBA debut, allowing all three Ball brothers to play in the NBA together.

Also read | Ball family net worth: LaVar, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball net worth and personal life

LiAngelo Ball released by the Detroit Pistons after preseason game

As per The Athletic's James Edwards III, Ball was waived by the team before he could play a game for them. He was yet to play a game for the team but has been let go of his non-guaranteed contract. Fans spoke about LaVar Ball's dream of all three sons playing in the NBA, and how it might take some time for it to materialize. That being said, any other team might be able to sign LiAngelo Ball.

Previously, he was played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, which is a league started by LaVar Ball himself. LiAngelo Ball has also worked with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue last season. However, the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ball was unable to play any game for the team. Earlier, his career was also affected by his arrest in China.

Also read | LaMelo Ball gets custom diamond grills, NBA fans remain confused over purchase

Why was LiAngelo Ball waived?

As of now, there is no official statement on why LiAngelo Ball and the others were released by the Pistons.

Also read | LaMelo Ball calls himself "smarter" than spending his $35.1M contract money on grills

LiAngelo Ball contract details

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Before the preseason games began, LiAngelo Ball and the Pistons signed a one-year non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons. The contract, per reports, allows a player to play the preseason before they can move to the NBA's G League. The contract offers a minimum salary, with no bonuses attached. The contract can turn into a two-way contract but has to be done before the regular season begins.

Also read | LaVar Ball 'Proud' father after LiAngelo joins Lonzo, LaMelo in NBA with Pistons deal

Pistons release list

Per sources, the #Pistons have waived Anthony Lamb, Louis King and LiAngelo Ball. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 14, 2020

(Image credits: LiAngelo Ball Facebook)