Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Seen Together At Lunch With Kylie After Suns' Elimination

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reported to be spending more time together. The pair recently met after Booker and the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. Their meeting comes a few days after their flirty Instagram comments went viral while the 23-year-old NBA star was still at the Orlando bubble.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker were joined by Kylie Jenner during latest outing

Kendall Jenner sparks further romance rumours with NBA Suns star Devin Booker as they step out for dinner together in Malibu. Kendall attempted to shield her face with a white cardigan as the pair left separately tried to keep their apparently blossoming romance under wraps. pic.twitter.com/bt0pDZOJwm — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 16, 2020

Jenner and Booker were spotted while they left the California restaurant together. Booker was seen earing a black sweatshirt, jeans and Air Jordans, while Kendall Jenner opted for a light beige slip dress and an off-white cardigan. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was also photographed outside the restaurant. However, the couple and Kylie may have dined separately.

Before Devin Booker returned from the NBA bubble, Kendall Jenner was spotted heading to watch one of the Suns' game on TV from an LA spot. While Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are yet to confirm their relationship or make it public, both were seen interacting and flirting on Instagram. Jenner posted a video this week, captioned with a strawberry. Booker commented with an "I like strawberries", to which Jenner responded with multiple strawberries. Their interaction has confirmed fans that the new couple is only keeping their new relationship hidden.

Jenner has previously also dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin for some time. On the other hand, Booker has dates Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend – Jordyn Woods. Woods was reportedly isolated and kicked out from the Kardashian-Jenner's close circle after she was seen kissing Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, who was then dating Khloe Kardashian.

Both Jenner and Booker have been linked together since April, when they were driving down to Sedona for some "much-needed air" during the quarantine. As per TMZ, both have been a part fo the same "social circles" from 2018. Before Booker was headed to the Orlando bubble, both were also seen at a sushi joint. The Phoenix Suns went 8-0 at the NBA bubble but were unable to close the game between them, the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

