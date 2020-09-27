Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Link-ups With NBA Players, From Devin Booker To Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner has dated a couple of NBA players, over the years. However, the Victoria Secret model has never made any of her rumoured relationships public. From D’Angelo Russell to Ben Simmons, take a look at Kendal Jenner's relationship linkups with NBA players.

Kendall Jenner's rumoured Boyfriends

Devin Booker

Devin Booker professionally plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns at NBA. Kendall was first spotted with Booker during their road trip to Sedona in April. As per E! News, on May 25, Kendall picked up Devin Booker from the airport in her Mercedes G-Wagon at the Van Nuys Airport in L.A. Devin and Jenner have known each other for almost two years now, when he reportedly dated Kylie Jenner's former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Jordan Clarkson

As mentioned in E! News, a source told the portal that Kendall and Jordan Clarkson were spotted together at Drake's after-party during 2016's AMAs. If the report is to be believed, the pair was seen getting close and dancing together all night. However, none of them confirmed the relationship.

D'Angelo Russell

Kendall and D'Angelo were part of several relationship theories. They were spotted by TMZ, during Russell's games. Jenner was seen cheering for him. A source told TMZ that Kendall is "just not that into him" and that they're just friends. He plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin plays for Detroit Pistons at NBA. As mentioned in Distractify, Kendall Jenner's relationship with Blake started in summer 2017. Reportedly, the pair went on a break in the winter of 2018. Some reports also suggest that Blake and Kendall didn't go out because Blake was getting sued by his ex-girlfriend. They broke up for good in May 2018.

Ben Simmons

According to reports by Distractify, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted getting close in July 2018. They were also seen on a vacation with Khloe Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After a year of hiatus, the pair was again spotted together in November 2019.

